Intermedix Selected to Support The City of Corpus Christi Fire...

Intermedix Corporation is proud to announce its new partnership with The City of Corpus Christi Fire Department, which serves 324,074 citizens throughout Corpus Christi, Texas. The Fire Department protects the lives, property and assets of Corpus Christi from emergency situations through preparedness, prevention, public education, the development and enforcement of fire codes, emergency medical services, fire suppression and hazardous material incident response.

