Ingleside teacher who contracted vibr...

Ingleside teacher who contracted vibrio was fishing in Rockport Read Story Kiii Staff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Brad Guion, the Ingleside science teacher who contracted a very serious case of vibrio Thursday, was wade fishing near Rockport, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Guion was taken for treatment at Corpus Christi Medical Center's Doctors Regional Hospital and was transported Friday to Galveston for further treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 22 min Looking for BBC 5,327
CC Visitor/ where is the best salsa /merengue /... 32 min dam 4
Sandra Vasquez (Aug '10) 2 hr Alice 25
Refinery 3 hr Lol 4
Juan Renteria n marisa 3 hr Lol 2
Club Santo Fuego sells after hours beer 3 hr Lol 14
Adult video 3 hr Nogagreflex 43
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,108 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC