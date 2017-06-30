Ingleside teacher who contracted vibrio was fishing in Rockport Read Story Kiii Staff
Brad Guion, the Ingleside science teacher who contracted a very serious case of vibrio Thursday, was wade fishing near Rockport, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Guion was taken for treatment at Corpus Christi Medical Center's Doctors Regional Hospital and was transported Friday to Galveston for further treatment.
