How big was the oil boom in South Tex...

How big was the oil boom in South Texas? A new report has the

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Drilling rigs in the Eagle Ford shale oil play are seen in this aerial photo. After peaking at $107 per barrel two years ago this week, oil fell as low as $26 per barrel in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 10 min Mr_Lonely 5,222
Looking for a maid 6 hr Tiredofcleaning 6
Missed connection (Apr '13) 10 hr April 5
Cute Guy That Works Or Worked At The Stripes On... 13 hr Nickiloveexo 1
Caitlyn cifuentes 13 hr Nickiloveexo 10
TS tahty daniels 13 hr Nickiloveexo 11
ts natalie (Dec '16) 14 hr Nickiloveexo 12
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at June 21 at 1:55PM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC