Homeschool conference to be held June 23-24

South Texas residents interested in homeschooling are invited to attend the second annual South Texas Homeschool Conference Friday and Saturday, June 23-24. Attendees will be treated to five sessions, with a total of 20 workshop choices for everyone from the beginning homeschooler to those ready to send their students to college, plus an exhibit hall where they can talk to curriculum publishers, homeschool support groups and other organizations that offer services to homeschoolers.

