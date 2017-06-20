Homeowners in San Patricio county say...

Homeowners in San Patricio county say dust, noise, and light from industries is "torturing" and prev

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting Tuesday in Annaville. 40-year-old Sarah Leija was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 min BombAss Clerk 5,147
Looking for love in all the wrong places 21 min Motel666 2
Trans Club?? 2 hr Boudreaux 9
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 3 hr Orlylly543 19
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 5 hr Daddy5 26
24 year old recently single man looking for girls 5 hr Daddy5 4
the hole (Jan '16) 5 hr Daddy5 26
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC