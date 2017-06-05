Homeless couple in Texas move to Arka...

Homeless couple in Texas move to Arkansas, seek better life

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Tears flowed down Heidi Martinez's cheeks as she slowly ripped up a stack of photographs and dropped them into a fire pit. The San Angelo Standard-Times reports she watched them burn and turn to ashes before quietly returning to her tent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 min Amanda 5,073
Elderly depression 3 hr Brad 2
What happened to nikole's post? 4 hr Annaville 2
VolksWagon of Corpus Christi 4 hr Dan 15
iliana Salinas 9 hr Curious 13
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 10 hr Chris 9
Looking for a hookup 11 hr NearCC 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC