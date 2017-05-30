'High school is just the beginning of our journey'
Gregory-Portland High School Principal Kyde Eddleman leads his students on the floor during graduation ceremonies Friday at Corpus Christi's American Bank Center. He is followed by valedictorian Namit Agrawal and salutatorian Ethan Garza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult video
|1 hr
|Fucknyourskuttywife
|24
|Michelle Barrera
|1 hr
|Birdie
|7
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Sammy
|5,049
|Homeless in annaville
|3 hr
|Who knows
|1
|Probation
|3 hr
|Bawhahaa
|2
|wish I can move on (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Peace
|59
|Any married curvy women looking for a chat friend?
|6 hr
|Bcsweetis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC