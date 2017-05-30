High levels of bacteria reported in Corpus Christi Bay
According to Texas Beach Watch, high levels of enterococcus bacteria were again found in the waters along the Corpus Christi bayfront. According to Texas Beach Watch, high levels of enterococcus bacteria were again found in the waters along the Corpus Christi bayfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sonya hill (May '15)
|27 min
|Annaville
|15
|Homeless in annaville
|31 min
|Annaville
|7
|Card reader named Ronnie!?
|56 min
|citizenofcc
|13
|how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi...
|1 hr
|citizenofcc
|27
|The Sanctuary Club
|2 hr
|Nope
|15
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Amanda
|5,053
|wish I can move on (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|DonkeyPunch
|60
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC