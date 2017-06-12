Gregory hires bookkeeper in absence of city secretary
In the absence of a city secretary, council members have authorized hiring a bookkeeper to handle some services that would normally be fulfilled by a worker in that role. Veronica Cortez is not currently working as the city secretary as litigation continues in her case filed against two Gregory council members.
