Gregory hires bookkeeper in absence o...

Gregory hires bookkeeper in absence of city secretary

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

In the absence of a city secretary, council members have authorized hiring a bookkeeper to handle some services that would normally be fulfilled by a worker in that role. Veronica Cortez is not currently working as the city secretary as litigation continues in her case filed against two Gregory council members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 15 hr Amanda 5,143
BP bby jo 18 hr p00ts 10
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 23 hr Elite 14
todd barker call sign ka5lyl (Nov '13) Tue CDN 42
cheating exs (Feb '14) Tue Thisguy00 30
Michelle Barrera Mon Dumbass 23
Adult video Mon Sucks 28
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC