Funnel clouds spotted in the area

According to the National Weather Service, the atmosphere is favorable for funnel clouds in the following counties: Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, Refugio and Calhoun, including the cities of Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Kingsville, Sinton, Mathis Rockport, Woodsboro and Port Lavaca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.