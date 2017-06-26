Funnel clouds spotted in the area

According to the National Weather Service, the atmosphere is favorable for funnel clouds in the following counties: Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio, Refugio and Calhoun, including the cities of Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Kingsville, Sinton, Mathis Rockport, Woodsboro and Port Lavaca.

