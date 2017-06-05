Fundraiser to keep kids playing ball

Fundraiser to keep kids playing ball

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Baseball holds a special place in South Texas. One local non-profit group wants to make sure that every kid gets to experience the thrill of America's Pasttime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want a sugar daddy 1 hr Mike 10
THE MURDER OF CEAZAR KAINZ secret mexican gang ... (Jun '16) 3 hr Coolwhiteboi 7
Flatline the dumbest rap name ever 7 hr Corpuschristi 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 7 hr BombAss Clerk 5,127
Tranny and Bi Man couple Need Guy for Fun (Feb '16) 8 hr funcple 16
Sonya Hill's baby daddy 11 hr Curiosity 1
Michelle Barrera 12 hr Chris 17
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC