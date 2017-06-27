Free Yoga Summer Series

Free Yoga Summer Series

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A free summer yoga series for all levels in celebration for the 1 Year Anniversary for the yoga studio, Island Yoga Time. Starts Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. at Island Time Sushi Bar & Grill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Erica urrea probation girl 8 min hector 4
Head 21 min Horny 1
The beach (Feb '16) 1 hr Tom 148
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr TMP 5,316
Vanessa Mendez (Mar '16) 4 hr Clox 5
Adult video 5 hr Nogagreflex 38
Michelle Barrera 7 hr Joke 4
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,543 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC