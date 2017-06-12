Four people stranded on a remote isla...

Four people stranded on a remote island were rescued by the Coast Guard Wednesday morning.

Four people who were taking part in a canoe race had to be rescued from a remote island by the Coast Guard after their canoe capsized. It was just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a crew member of another boat saw a red flare in the area of the the Victoria Bridge Canal near Seadrift.

