The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a flood advisory for Northwestern Nueces County, Southwestern San Patricio County and Northeastern Jim Wells County until 5:15 p.m. At 2:10 p.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

