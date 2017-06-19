Flight makes an emergency landing at ...

Flight makes an emergency landing at Corpus Christi Airport

22 hrs ago

According to Southwest Airlines, Flight 4519 was scheduled to go from Los Angeles International Airport to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston when a potential threat in the cabin diverted the flight to Corpus Christi International Airport after 1:30 p.m. CCIA officials say their public safety officers were in contact with the Southwest pilot to assist the passenger off the plane. The person is in custody and being questioned by law enforcement.

Corpus Christi, TX

