First responders, residents stage eva...

First responders, residents stage evacuation drill Read Story Kiii Staff

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Corpus Christi residents were invited to the city gym on Cabaniss Parkway to take part in a hurricane evacuation drill Friday afternoon. Residents with disabilities and those with pets showed up at the gym to pre-register to prepare in the event the city is evacuated in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 56 min Pappie 28
Leti Villanueva 2 hr Calallen Wildcat 3
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Dave 5,275
Dat panocha Eric Tunchez 4 hr JustSayin 2
chics panties 4 hr SmellFreak 4
Vanessa vera (Aug '15) 4 hr HornyCholo 18
Does Corpus have any hiking trails? 4 hr Heisenberg 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at June 24 at 3:45AM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,986,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC