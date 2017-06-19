Experts say oil industry is stables c...

Experts say oil industry is stables companies hiring

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

South Texas oil experts gathered at the Ortiz Center today for a roundtable discussion about the state of the industry and while we may not be seeing a boom, they say conditions are a lot better than they were a year go. Our economy took a major hit when the price of oil in the U.S. dropped from 100 dollars a barrel in 2014 to just 26 dollars last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monica Deleon 4 hr Nickiloveexo 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Yet Again Bullshet 5,233
Refinery 5 hr Just saying 1
zoe"valadez" (Jul '12) 5 hr Lala 33
Does Corpus have any hiking trails? 6 hr Scuba 1
Cute Guy That Works Or Worked At The Stripes On... 7 hr Nickiloveexo 4
Looking for a maid 15 hr Tiredofcleaning 6
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC