Experts say oil industry is stables companies hiring
South Texas oil experts gathered at the Ortiz Center today for a roundtable discussion about the state of the industry and while we may not be seeing a boom, they say conditions are a lot better than they were a year go. Our economy took a major hit when the price of oil in the U.S. dropped from 100 dollars a barrel in 2014 to just 26 dollars last year.
