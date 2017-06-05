Expanding Its Reach

Expanding Its Reach

Susser Holdings Corp. will expand its convenience-store and wholesale networks while reaching into Louisiana for the first time via the acquisition of 25 stores in Texas and Louisiana. Susser's acquisition, as reported in a CSP Daily News Flash yesterday, includes leaseholds for 24 stores and the real estate underlying one property.

