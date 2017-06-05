Expanding Its Reach
Susser Holdings Corp. will expand its convenience-store and wholesale networks while reaching into Louisiana for the first time via the acquisition of 25 stores in Texas and Louisiana. Susser's acquisition, as reported in a CSP Daily News Flash yesterday, includes leaseholds for 24 stores and the real estate underlying one property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Barrera
|26 min
|Lol
|21
|THE MURDER OF CEAZAR KAINZ secret mexican gang ... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|IKnow
|11
|Flatline the dumbest rap name ever
|3 hr
|Yupyup
|4
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Jfun
|5,136
|Ship ahoy salad dressing (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|binky
|21
|Probation
|4 hr
|jesse
|4
|Erica Urrea Nueces County Probation
|4 hr
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC