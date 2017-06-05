Endangered sea turtle hatchings relea...

Endangered sea turtle hatchings released into Gulf of Mexico

1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports more than a half-hour before the sun rose, Padre Island National Seashore was full of spectators waiting to catch a glimpse of the endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle hatchlings. The Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, plus dedicated volunteers, on Wednesday released 78 turtle hatchlings into the Gulf of Mexico.

