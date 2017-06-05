Drivers speak out after learning of r...

Drivers speak out after learning of ride-sharing company leaving Corpus Christi

15 hrs ago

Just two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that would allow ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to return another company has made the decision to leave. Drivers were notified about TRIDE'S decision to leave Corpus Christi in a private Facebook group for drivers.

