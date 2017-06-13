DPS restoring Texas driver's license office hours
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday restored expanded hours at 11 of the state's busiest driver's license offices after some lawmakers bristled that reduced hours intended to address budget shortfalls instead shortchanged Texas drivers. The agency, in a statement from its Amarillo office Tuesday afternoon, acknowledged the about-face to resume extended hours came after discussion with state leaders and legislators.
