Developers will open downtown beer garden
A group of local developers is planning to renovate the old Peerless Cleaners at 724 Mesquite Street into the "Goldfish" Beer Garden. Robert Cooper, Jessica Gignac and Justin Gainan loved the cleaners which was originally a gas station built in the 1930s.
