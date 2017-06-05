Developer visits old Nueces County Courthouse
In a press release, Mathis Police Department said that a second of the two victims of a shooting in Mathis had died from injuries sustained. If you aren't keeping your property maintained, don't be surprised if a code enforcement officer stops by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|11 min
|Before Sammy starts
|5,101
|The beach (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Couple
|132
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|1 hr
|Chris
|12
|Michelle Barrera
|1 hr
|Pego
|9
|Looking for a side job.
|1 hr
|Hungry4418
|1
|Vanessa beltran salazar (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Tig Ol Bitties
|8
|Tranny and Bi Man couple Need Guy for Fun (Feb '16)
|17 hr
|Jo grey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC