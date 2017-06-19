Debbie Lindsey-Opel chosen to fill vacant city council seat
After nearly six months of having a vacant City Council seat, the Corpus Christi City Council will be complete. Debbie Lindsey-Opel Was the candidate selected after a short amount of time spent in discussion once the interview process concluded.
