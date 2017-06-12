Crime lab delays make wheels of justi...

Crime lab delays make wheels of justice turn more slowly

Continued delays in analyzing evidence at the Texas Department of Public Safety's crime laboratory in Corpus Christi are affecting two capital murder trials here. According to Live Oak County District Court records, the trial of Aniseto Alejandro and Desiree Icis TreviA o - each charged with capital murder in connection with the Dec. 23, 2015, deaths of Sandra Garcia and William "Bill" Hammit - is set for Aug. 28. Announcement, when the prosecution and defense inform the judge whether they are ready for trial, is set for Aug. 23. However, without the results of laboratory testing for various pieces of evidence, the trial will be rescheduled.

