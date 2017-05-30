Crime 24 mins ago 10:51 a.m.Police lo...

Crime 24 mins ago 10:51 a.m.Police looking to identify man suspected in multiple sexual assaults

19 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Corpus Christi police are asking for help from the public to identify a man suspected in a sexual assault that occurred May 31 in the 900 block of Cantwell Lane. Police believe the man could be a suspect in another sexual assault that happened May 10 in the 4400 block of Baldwin Boulevard.

