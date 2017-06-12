Cosmopolitan plans to open doors to f...

Cosmopolitan plans to open doors to first residents in coming weeks

The Cosmopolitan luxury lofts in downtown Corpus Christi reported Wednesday they will be inviting their first residents to move into the building in upcoming weeks. The statement comes after the last planned open date of April 1 lapsed.

