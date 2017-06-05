Corpus Christi teacher makes prize catch in Cca Star Tournament Read Story Jonathan Munson
Jose "Joey" Mendoza, a teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District, caught a special tagged redfish this week making him one of the big winners in the Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament. In all, the redfish earns Mendoza a brand-new Ford F-150 Texas Edition 4-door SuperCab connected to a 23-foot Haynie Bigfoot boat with a Mercury 150HP engine and Coastline trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Discreet Married Encounters
|2 min
|Jennifer
|2
|Adult Video
|1 hr
|Zett
|7
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Juststopalreadyguys
|5,080
|wish I can move on (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Sandra
|62
|Erica Urrea Nueces County Probation
|9 hr
|Curiousss
|1
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|10 hr
|Trojan
|10
|Elderly depression
|10 hr
|holiday
|5
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC