Corpus Christi teacher makes prize catch in Cca Star Tournament Read Story Jonathan Munson

Jose "Joey" Mendoza, a teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District, caught a special tagged redfish this week making him one of the big winners in the Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament. In all, the redfish earns Mendoza a brand-new Ford F-150 Texas Edition 4-door SuperCab connected to a 23-foot Haynie Bigfoot boat with a Mercury 150HP engine and Coastline trailer.

