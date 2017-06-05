Corpus Christi teacher makes prize catch in Cca Star Tournament Read Story Jonathan Munson

Corpus Christi teacher makes prize ca...

Corpus Christi teacher makes prize catch in Cca Star Tournament

14 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Jose "Joey" Mendoza, a teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District, caught a special tagged redfish this week making him one of the big winners in the Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament. In all, the redfish earns Mendoza a brand-new Ford F-150 Texas Edition 4-door SuperCab connected to a 23-foot Haynie Bigfoot boat with a Mercury 150HP engine and Coastline trailer.

Corpus Christi, TX

