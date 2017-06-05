Corpus Christi Police are on the scen...

Corpus Christi Police are on the scene of a major vehicle accident on Leopard St.

At least two people were in the car when it crashed near the Safari Inn on the 3600 block of Leopard St., just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers are closing off Leopard St. from Nueces Bay Blvd. to Up River Rd. Seek an alternate route if possible.

