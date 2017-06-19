Corpus Christi Father and Son Missing...

Corpus Christi Father and Son Missing in New Mexico, Search Underway

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A search is underway in New Mexico for a Corpus Christi man and his son, who are believed to be missing in the Carlsbad Caverns National Park. According to relatives, 21-year-old Bobby Pluta and his 57-year-old dad, Robert, drove to Carlsbad last week and arrived at their hotel Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juan Renteria n marisa 41 min John 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr More Bullshet 5,218
Zoe valdez 5 hr Laredo taco 4
Maria garza 7 hr Jacob 8
Abusing connie 10 hr Laredo taco 1
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 11 hr JOANNE 28
Erica Michelle 14 hr LOL-d 13
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at June 20 at 10:26PM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC