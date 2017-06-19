Corpus Christi Father and Son Missing in New Mexico, Search Underway
A search is underway in New Mexico for a Corpus Christi man and his son, who are believed to be missing in the Carlsbad Caverns National Park. According to relatives, 21-year-old Bobby Pluta and his 57-year-old dad, Robert, drove to Carlsbad last week and arrived at their hotel Wednesday night.
