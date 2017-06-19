Coast Guard to continue searching for...

Coast Guard to continue searching for missing man

6 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Corpus Christi will resume the search for a man believed to have gone overboard and has been missing since late yesterday afternoon. Just before 7:00 last night the 20-foot fishing boat belonging to 43-year-old Son Ngyuen was found by his uncle and a friend.

