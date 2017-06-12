Coast Guard interdicts Mexican lancha off southern Texas coast
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi intercepted another Mexican lancha off the coast of southern Texas. Crews stopped the boat with four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leti Villanueva
|1 hr
|Pissed
|1
|Move to Corpus Christi?????
|1 hr
|Heisenberg
|8
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Yngbiguy
|5,195
|Bi friends
|10 hr
|Plmber
|2
|Aleynah leah
|12 hr
|SD King
|10
|Andra luz
|16 hr
|Iron assassin
|1
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|21 hr
|DeziB123
|31
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC