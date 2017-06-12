Coast Guard interdicts Mexican lancha...

Coast Guard interdicts Mexican lancha off southern Texas coast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi intercepted another Mexican lancha off the coast of southern Texas. Crews stopped the boat with four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leti Villanueva 1 hr Pissed 1
Move to Corpus Christi????? 1 hr Heisenberg 8
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 9 hr Yngbiguy 5,195
Bi friends 10 hr Plmber 2
Aleynah leah 12 hr SD King 10
Andra luz 16 hr Iron assassin 1
Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15) 21 hr DeziB123 31
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC