Coast Guard interdicts illegal fishing crew
Texas' coastline provides a popular fishing destination for locals and travelers from around the world, but not all are doing so in accordance with the law. Coast Guard crews detected and interdicted one such crew Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|TMP
|5,322
|TS tahty daniels
|2 hr
|The One
|13
|Adult video
|7 hr
|Nogagreflex
|41
|Missed connection (Apr '13)
|16 hr
|Kassi
|6
|just fyi
|16 hr
|Theo
|5
|The beach (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|funcpletx
|149
|Flint Hills
|22 hr
|Lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC