City of Corpus Christi summer camps are heating up

For a complete list of the camps we invite you to go to their website at:http://www.cctexas.com/Assets/Departments/Parks-and-Recreations/Files/PRR-ATH_-2017-Summer-Youth-Sports-Camps-flyer.pdf For a complete list of the camps we invite you to go to their website at:http://www.cctexas.com/Assets/Departments/Parks-and-Recreations/Files/PRR-ATH_-2017-Summer-Youth-Sports-Camps-flyer.pdf For a complete list of the camps we invite you to go to their website at:http://www.cctexas.com/Assets/Departments/Parks-and-Recreations/Files/PRR-ATH_-2017-Summer-Youth-Sports-Camps-flyer.pdf Our weather is being indirectly affected by tropical storm Cindy moving slowly through the NW Gulf of Mexico well east of South Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.