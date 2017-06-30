City of Corpus Christi files lawsuits...

City of Corpus Christi files lawsuits related to Padre Island blowing sand

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

There's more fallout from what Padre Island residents are calling "The Sahara." That is what they have dubbed swirling sand that is blowing onto Park Road 22 and creating dangerous driving conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The beach (Feb '16) 1 hr funcpletx 150
CC Visitor/ where is the best salsa /merengue /... 1 hr dancing 1
The Megaplex (Aug '12) 1 hr Amanda 5,326
katia uriarti chnl 3 2 hr Yup 2
Monica Deleon 2 hr Susie Q 2
Linda Ortoz 2 hr Susie Q 1
Adult video 6 hr Joeishere 42
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC