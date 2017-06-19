City Evacuation Exercise
The City of Corpus Christi will join the RTA, CCISD, Salvation Army and American Red Cross as well as 211 Texas for an important emergency training exercise Friday afternoon. Participants from each organization will be put through a mock emergency evacuation drill to test their training in emergency evacuation event, such as during a hurricane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|_letsdothis
|5,264
|chics panties
|6 hr
|wondering
|1
|Maria garza
|8 hr
|Jacob
|14
|Does Corpus have any hiking trails?
|9 hr
|Theguynextdoor
|4
|Dat panocha Eric Tunchez
|10 hr
|Yeezy
|1
|zoe"valadez" (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|Dayum
|34
|Cute Guy That Works Or Worked At The Stripes On...
|17 hr
|Nickiloveexo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC