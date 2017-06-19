City Evacuation Exercise

The City of Corpus Christi will join the RTA, CCISD, Salvation Army and American Red Cross as well as 211 Texas for an important emergency training exercise Friday afternoon. Participants from each organization will be put through a mock emergency evacuation drill to test their training in emergency evacuation event, such as during a hurricane.

