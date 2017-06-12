City Council names four finalists for vacant seat.

The Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday evening announced they have narrowed down the list of applicants wishing to fill an empty council seat to four. Individuals being considered for the position are: Sylvia Oliver, John Martinez, Kamlesh Bhula Bhika and Debbie Lindsey-Opel, according to Corpus Christi Public Information Officer Deanna McQueen.

