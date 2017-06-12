City Council names four finalists for...

City Council names four finalists for vacant seat.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday evening announced they have narrowed down the list of applicants wishing to fill an empty council seat to four. Individuals being considered for the position are: Sylvia Oliver, John Martinez, Kamlesh Bhula Bhika and Debbie Lindsey-Opel, according to Corpus Christi Public Information Officer Deanna McQueen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 15 hr Amanda 5,143
BP bby jo 18 hr p00ts 10
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 23 hr Elite 14
todd barker call sign ka5lyl (Nov '13) Tue CDN 42
cheating exs (Feb '14) Tue Thisguy00 30
Michelle Barrera Mon Dumbass 23
Adult video Mon Sucks 28
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC