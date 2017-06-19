Cindy causing dangerous conditions at CC beaches
Tropical Storm Cindy is causing dangerous conditions at Corpus Christi gulf beaches, where high tide has been higher than usual and a rip current advisory is in effect. Beach-goers in the Bob Hall Pier area had to deal with rising water, choppy waves, and that rip current risk today.
