Cindy causing dangerous conditions at CC beaches

Tropical Storm Cindy is causing dangerous conditions at Corpus Christi gulf beaches, where high tide has been higher than usual and a rip current advisory is in effect. Beach-goers in the Bob Hall Pier area had to deal with rising water, choppy waves, and that rip current risk today.

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at June 22 at 4:29AM CDT

