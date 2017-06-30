Central Texas man wanted for child se...

Central Texas man wanted for child sex assault arrested in Corpus Christi

A man from Central Texas accused of multiple child sexual assaults has been arrested in Corpus Christi, according to police. Thomas Webb, 58, of McLennan County, Texas was arrested by Corpus Christi Police Department officers on June 14. He had five warrants and was accused of two counts of indecency with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and one count for sexual assault of a child.

