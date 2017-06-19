CCPD did submit request for Amber Alert
Following the alleged abduction of 11-year-old Sophia Casso on June 23, many Corpus Christi residents have asked why no Amber Alert was issued. So KRIS 6 News followed up to determine why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden door
|1 hr
|Showtime
|4
|spice up my relationship
|1 hr
|cpl 4 u
|19
|Club Santo Fuego sells after hours beer
|1 hr
|BigD4U
|9
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Happyonmyknees
|5,289
|Maria garza
|5 hr
|Randy
|20
|How many Backpage girls are fake or Law Enforce... (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|Stayhard 69
|44
|Corpus Christi drivers
|14 hr
|frustrated sevice...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC