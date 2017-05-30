CCISD high school graduations begin F...

CCISD high school graduations begin Friday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

"Pomp and Circumstance" will fill the American Bank Center all weekend long. Graduates from Corpus Christi schools will walk the stage and grab their high school diplomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 19 min Two of us 5,029
The Sanctuary Club 25 min Brooks 11
Looking for a Bbw woman 4 hr Guy 4
Magee student of character 21 hr Pfft27 1
sonya hill (May '15) 22 hr Steve 13
Caroline Flores Thu News watcher 1
how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi... Wed Foundout2L8 17
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC