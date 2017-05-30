CCIA unveils "SeeCC" selfie attraction

CCIA unveils "SeeCC" selfie attraction

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Visitors to Corpus Christi International Airport have a new way to capture a few memories of our area with the addition of a special attraction. On Saturday, city officials unveiled the area's newest tourist attraction, this one located within CCIA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Barrera 1 hr Dude 5
wish I can move on (Jun '15) 1 hr Peace 59
Any married curvy women looking for a chat friend? 1 hr Bcsweetis 1
Any guys looking for a chat buddy? 3 hr Bored 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Lonely 5,045
Is there a better site than Craigslist? 4 hr Wcbissweet 1
Curvy Thick Ebonies 4 hr Wcbissweet 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC