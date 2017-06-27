CC7D Film Project Cast and Crew Call

18 hrs ago

Ever wanted to make or be a part of a film? The 11th Annual Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project is gearing up for another year! Filmmakers are encouraged to reserve a table and gather the crew for their film. Anyone interested in participating, even if you do not have a team yet, is invited to stop by to network and join a team.

