CC Women's Golf Association prepares for championship outing

Since at least 1961, the Corpus Christi Women's Golf Association has been the driving force behind the City Championship. If recent history is any indication, this year's effort should be as exciting to follow as the shoot-outs between the Johnson sisters, formerly of Carroll High School, or last year's big win by Tiffany Sosa.

