CC Women's Golf Association prepares for championship outing
Since at least 1961, the Corpus Christi Women's Golf Association has been the driving force behind the City Championship. If recent history is any indication, this year's effort should be as exciting to follow as the shoot-outs between the Johnson sisters, formerly of Carroll High School, or last year's big win by Tiffany Sosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|16 min
|Regular
|5,032
|A + spa has anyone been there and how is it (Oct '13)
|53 min
|Lee Roy
|40
|BP Bree
|1 hr
|JPS69
|1
|The Sanctuary Club
|2 hr
|clubhookers
|12
|Looking for a Bbw woman
|9 hr
|Guy
|4
|Magee student of character
|Thu
|Pfft27
|1
|sonya hill (May '15)
|Thu
|Steve
|13
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC