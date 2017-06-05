Cathedral Concert Series celebrates 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima
According to the story, she appeared six times to Lucia and her cousins, Francisco and Jacinta , between May 13th and October 13th, 1917. In celebration of this event, the Cathedral Concert Series presents Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's timeless masterpiece, MAGNIFICAT in C, in the resounding acoustics of Corpus Christi Cathedral .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samantha Hernandez aka ruth
|33 min
|corpus
|1
|Cherry
|36 min
|Corpus
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Bomb ass clerk
|5,118
|Michelle Barrera
|6 hr
|Pego
|11
|The beach (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|Thisguy
|134
|Katrina Wall aka Villarreal
|10 hr
|Chris
|12
|Looking for a side job.
|10 hr
|Hungry4418
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC