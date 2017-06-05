Cathedral Concert Series celebrates 1...

Cathedral Concert Series celebrates 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima

According to the story, she appeared six times to Lucia and her cousins, Francisco and Jacinta , between May 13th and October 13th, 1917. In celebration of this event, the Cathedral Concert Series presents Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's timeless masterpiece, MAGNIFICAT in C, in the resounding acoustics of Corpus Christi Cathedral .

