Boaters warned of shallow areas along Packery Channel Read Story KIII Staff

The City of Corpus Christi and U.S. Coast Guard are warning boaters that increased shoaling in resulting in shallow conditions in some areas of the Packery Channel, meaning boaters should use caution when navigating the channel. Officials said boaters should be careful when navigating the entire channel from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to the Gulf and in particular in the Deposition Basin to the end of the channel at the Gulf of Mexico.

