Boaters warned of shallow areas along...

Boaters warned of shallow areas along Packery Channel Read Story KIII Staff

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KIII

The City of Corpus Christi and U.S. Coast Guard are warning boaters that increased shoaling in resulting in shallow conditions in some areas of the Packery Channel, meaning boaters should use caution when navigating the channel. Officials said boaters should be careful when navigating the entire channel from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to the Gulf and in particular in the Deposition Basin to the end of the channel at the Gulf of Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 8 hr Amanda 5,143
BP bby jo 10 hr p00ts 10
Katrina Wall aka Villarreal 15 hr Elite 14
todd barker call sign ka5lyl (Nov '13) 17 hr CDN 42
cheating exs (Feb '14) 19 hr Thisguy00 30
Michelle Barrera Mon Dumbass 23
Adult video Mon Sucks 28
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC