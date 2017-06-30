Asia demand for US, Atlantic Basin oi...

Asia demand for US, Atlantic Basin oil set to jump as buyers prep for winter

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SINGAPORE, June 30 Asian demand for crude oil from the Atlantic Basin and the Americas is set to rise as low prices drive Japanese and South Korean buyers to snap up cargoes to arrive ahead of peak winter consumption. Robust appetite from the region could help soak up excess supplies in Europe and the United States, offering some support to benchmark global prices that plumbed 10-month lows last week.

