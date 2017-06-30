Asia demand for US, Atlantic Basin oil set to jump as buyers prep for winter
SINGAPORE, June 30 Asian demand for crude oil from the Atlantic Basin and the Americas is set to rise as low prices drive Japanese and South Korean buyers to snap up cargoes to arrive ahead of peak winter consumption. Robust appetite from the region could help soak up excess supplies in Europe and the United States, offering some support to benchmark global prices that plumbed 10-month lows last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Wildcats
|5,324
|katia uriarti chnl 3
|1 hr
|yeah
|1
|Adult video
|1 hr
|Joeishere
|42
|Erica urrea probation girl
|2 hr
|Haa
|6
|TS tahty daniels
|3 hr
|Wildcat
|14
|Missed connection (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|Kassi
|6
|just fyi
|20 hr
|Theo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC