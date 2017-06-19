Artero Memorial Chapels changes owners, name an hour ago
For more information call 361-575-3212. - PORT LAVACA: The funeral home is located at 827 W. Austin St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and by appointment otherwise or on the weekends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|36 min
|Really
|5,251
|Stripes
|4 hr
|for sure
|3
|Nikole mills
|4 hr
|Neighbor
|5
|Maria garza
|5 hr
|LOL-d
|10
|Michelle Barrera
|6 hr
|Vieja
|25
|Brujos
|6 hr
|Yoyo
|1
|Move to Corpus Christi?????
|7 hr
|YouAreAllWeridos
|13
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC