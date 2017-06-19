Artero Memorial Chapels changes owner...

Artero Memorial Chapels changes owners, name an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

For more information call 361-575-3212. - PORT LAVACA: The funeral home is located at 827 W. Austin St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and by appointment otherwise or on the weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 36 min Really 5,251
Stripes 4 hr for sure 3
Nikole mills 4 hr Neighbor 5
Maria garza 5 hr LOL-d 10
Michelle Barrera 6 hr Vieja 25
Brujos 6 hr Yoyo 1
Move to Corpus Christi????? 7 hr YouAreAllWeridos 13
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC