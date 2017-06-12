Arson suspected in two overnight fires
Arson investigators are being called in to take a look at two fires that happened just blocks from each other overnight. Just after midnight, the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire at the corner of Baldwin and Cheyenne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless
|40 min
|Ooooo
|1
|Local Tumblr
|1 hr
|CuriousAmateur
|3
|pay phone
|2 hr
|Pink Ice Cream
|1
|Erica Michelle
|2 hr
|Cujo
|10
|Move to Corpus Christi?????
|8 hr
|Gus Fring
|10
|iliana Salinas
|15 hr
|jetam
|14
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|happiness is a wa...
|5,201
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC