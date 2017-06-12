Annaville shooting victim passes away

Annaville shooting victim passes away

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A lot of employees for the City of Corpus Christi are worried about making ends meet as their health insurance costs get ready to skyrocket. The higher costs will save taxpayer dollars but hurt a lot of city workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikole mills 22 min Odemneighbor 2
Erica Michelle 35 min Danny 7
Zoe valdez 1 hr Blacknmild 3
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 2 hr Criminal 27
I want a sugar daddy 3 hr Jack Kinghoff 16
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr Lion Heart 5,167
Kailee B Rosales 6 hr Hahaha 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC